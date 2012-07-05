TOKYO, July 5 The mechanical buttocks may look
like a new low for the world of Japanese robotics, but they may
actually mark a new leap into the future of humanoid
development.
Inventor Nobuhiro Takahashi programmed his creation, called
"SHIRI" or "butt" in Japanese, to respond with different
emotions to different human touches.
Takahashi hopes to use the proto-type technology to develop
responses which can be applied to other part of a robot's body,
in particular the face, to help with non-verbal communication.
He decided to develop his technology with a rear end because
a bottom's movements are large and make it easier to convey
emotion.
"I wanted to try and use a butt to reflect emotions - fear,
joy and relaxation," the 24-year-old Takahashi, a graduate
student at the Tokyo University of Electro-Communication, told
Reuters.
Robots are able to communicate with voices but have largely
lacked the sort of non-verbal, physical responses that help
power much of human communication. Takahashi hopes his
technology can overcome that.
To get a robot to show fear, Takahashi would use a hit, or
in the case of the buttocks, a spank.
"Fear is a very human - very living - emotion, so it's
expressed with force, with a spank," he said, speaking inside a
black tent designed to keep light from damaging the
silicon-coated invention.
The robot bottom responds to a hit with quivering. A slow
wobble is its default state, the sign for relaxation, while a
gentle stroke brings clenches that Takahashi said signal
pleasure.
"If we could apply this technology to conventional humanoid
robots - these things which are on the dividing line between man
and robot - well, they would be able to express feelings
sufficient to communicate with humans properly," he said.
(Reporting by Ruairidh Villar; Editing by Elaine Lies and
Robert Birsel)