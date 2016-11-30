(Writes through)
By Amy Miyazaki and Linda Sieg
TOKYO Nov 30 Japan's trade minister on
Wednesday dismissed concerns that boosting economic ties with
Russia as part of a push for progress on a decades-old
territorial row would mainly benefit Moscow, saying any business
deals would be "win-win" for both.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is betting his close ties
with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the lure of Japanese
investment in fields from medical technology to energy could
ease progress in the dispute over four islands seized by Russia
at the end of World War Two when the leaders meet in Japan next
month.
The feud over the islands, called the Northern Territories
in Japan and the Southern Kuriles in Russia, has kept Tokyo and
Moscow from signing a peace treaty formally ending their
conflict and strengthening ties in the face of a rising China.
"This is not a matter of Japan giving money to Russia. These
are all projects that will provide business chances for Japanese
firms," Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko, now in charge of economic
cooperation with Russia, told Reuters.
"These projects ... will cultivate new growth areas for
Japanese firms and in the sense they will also be a plus for
Russia, they will be win-win."
Seko also suggested progress in joint economic projects
might hinge on progress towards resolving the territorial row.
"These projects will take several years. We are not paying
money on Dec. 15," he said. "It would be up to the prime
minister but there will be opportunities to make decisions along
the way while watching progress in the talks on a peace treaty."
Seko declined to give any details of progress on 30 priority
projects that the two sides are discussing ahead of the Dec. 15
meeting between Abe and Putin in the former's home constituency
in Yamaguchi, southwestern Japan. Putin and Russian business
executives will travel to Tokyo the next day.
But he said private firms were showing positive interest.
Japanese firms have long complained about the business
environment in Russia. Among their concerns are an opaque and
changeable legal system, burdensome bureaucracy and corruption,
according to surveys by Japanese business lobby Keidanren.
Japanese companies are also wary of running foul of Western
sanctions imposed on Russia after it annexed Crimea in 2014.
