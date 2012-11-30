* Putin's chief of staff says Russian leader in good health
* Kremlin calls public discussion of possible visit dates
"unethical"
* Russia denies visit had been set for December
By Kiyoshi Takenaka and Alexei Anishchuk
TOKYO/MOSCOW, Nov 30 Vladimir Putin is in good
health, his chief of staff said on Friday after Japanese media
said Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda had postponed a visit to
Moscow next month because the Russian president had a health
problem.
A former KGB officer who enjoys vast authority in Russia,
Putin has long cultivated a tough-guy image, and health issues
could damage that. His condition though has been questioned in
some media since he was seen limping at a summit in September.
Three Russian government sources told Reuters late in
October that Putin, who began a six-year term in May and turned
60 last month, was suffering from back trouble, but the Kremlin
has dismissed talk that he had a serious back problem.
Putin's health troubles stem from a recent judo bout,
Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko said this week.
Then on Friday Japanese news agencies Kyodo and Jiji
reported that Prime Minister Noda talked about the delay of a
visit planned for December in a meeting with municipal officials
on the northern island of Hokkaido.
"It's about (President Putin's) health problem. This is not
something that can easily be made public," Jiji cited one of the
officials as quoting Noda as saying.
But Putin's chief of staff Sergei Ivanov denied there was
any problem.
"Please don't worry, don't be concerned. Everything is in
order with his health," Putin's said in Vienna, according to
state-run Russian news agency RIA.
In an interview published on Friday in the popular Russian
tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov
said rumours about a spine problem were "strongly exaggerated".
"He is working as he has before and intends to continue
working at the same pace," Peskov said.
"He also does not plan to give up his sports activities and
for this reason, like any athlete, his back, his arm, his leg
might sometimes hurt a little - this has never gotten in the way
of his ability to work."
Putin had been expected to make several foreign trips in
late October or November, but they did not take place.
Putin is however due to visit Turkey on Monday and
Turkmenistan on Wednesday.
Putin's foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, made amply
clear the Kremlin was displeased by the public discussion of
scheduling by Japanese officials and denied that Noda's visit
had been postponed, saying no date had been set.
"It is just unethical to name the dates that were discussed.
There were several: at first it was October, November, December,
January ... then we even shifted to February," Ushakov said,
adding that the sides eventually agreed tentatively on January.
He said the diplomatic process of agreeing dates for the
visit should have been "hermetically sealed".
Putin's image as a fit, healthy man helped bring him
popularity when he rose to power 13 years ago because of the
stark contrast with his predecessor Boris Yeltsin, who was
sometimes drunk in public and had heart surgery when president.
He has used activities like scuba diving and horseback
riding to maintain that image.
On Friday, Putin met leaders of parliamentary factions in
his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. He appeared in good
health and was walking without any sign of a limp.
Likely to be on the agenda in talks between Russian and
Japanese officials are energy cooperation and a decades-old
dispute over islands north of Hokkaido known as the Southern
Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan.