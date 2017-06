TOKYO Feb 7 Two Russian fighter jets briefly entered Japan's air space near the northern island of Hokkaido on Thursday, prompting Japan to scramble combat fighters and lodge a protest, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

The alleged intrusion came on Japan's "Northern Territories Day", when rallies are traditionally held calling for the return of disputed islands off Hokkaido.

