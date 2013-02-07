(Adds quotes, Russian denial)
TOKYO Feb 7 Two Russian fighter jets briefly
entered Japan's air space near disputed islands and the northern
island of Hokkaido on Thursday, prompting Japan to scramble
combat fighters and lodge a protest, Japan's Foreign Ministry
said.
Russia, which is currently holding military manoeuvres
around the disputed Kurile islands, denied any such intrusion
took place.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori is expected to
visit Moscow later this month to discuss territorial matters.
Thursday was Japan's "Northern Territories Day", when
rallies are traditionally held calling for the return of the
disputed islands it calls the Northern Territories.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had told a rally he was
determined to press ahead with negotiations with Russia for the
return of the islands.
"I had telephone talks with President (Vladimir) Putin in
December, and told him I would like to work to find a mutually
acceptable solution to this last-remaining major problem between
Japan and Russia," Abe said.
"The government intends to follow its basic policy of
settling the territorial issue and then sign a peace treaty. We
will press ahead with negotiations with strong will so that
progress will be made towards the conclusive resolution of the
territorial problem."
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev landed on the remote
island chain in July, prompting protests from Tokyo.
Unlike Japan's dispute with China over islands in the East
China Sea, which are near potentially vast maritime oil and gas
reserves, the feud with Russia has more to do with the legacy of
World War Two.
Soviet soldiers seized the islands at the end of the war and
the territorial row has weighed on diplomatic relations ever
since, precluding a formal peace treaty.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; additional reporting by Alissa
de Carbonnel; Writing by Nick Macfie)