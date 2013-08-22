(Adds Russian defence ministry denial)
TOKYO/MOSCOW Aug 22 Two Russian bombers briefly
entered Japan's air space near its major southern island of
Kyushu on Thursday, prompting Japan to scramble its fighter jets
and lodge a protest, the Japanese government said, but Russia
denied any intrusion.
The two TU-95 bombers spent less than two minutes in Japan's
airspace, in the first such incursion since February, when two
Russian fighter jets entered Japan's air space near its main
northern island of Hokkaido, the Japanese defence ministry said.
Japan scrambled F-2 combat jets in response.
But Russia denied any intrusion.
"Two Tu-95MS strategic bombers conducted routine flights
over the neutral waters in the Sea of Japan and the Pacific
Ocean," the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.
"According to control equipment on board, state borders were
not violated. The long-haul aircraft were accompanied by
Japanese Air Force fighter jets throughout their flight over
neutral waters."
The incident comes after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in April to revive
talks on resolving a long-running territorial dispute.
Tokyo and Moscow have conflicting claims over a string of
islets called the Southern Kurils in Russia and the Northern
Territories in Japan, which have prevented the two from signing
a treaty formally ending their World War Two hostilities.
Japanese defence and foreign ministry officials declined to
speculate on the reasons behind what they consider an intrusion.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka in Tokyo; Additional reporting
by Alissa de Carbonnel in Moscow; Editing by Nick Macfie and
Clarence Fernandez)