TOKYO Oct 22 State-backed Japan Bank for
International Cooperation will lend about 4 billion
yen ($39 million) to Russia's Sberbank, which is subject to
Western sanctions, in the hope of advancing talks on a
territorial dispute, the Nikkei business daily said on Saturday.
Sberbank, Russia's biggest bank, will use the
yen-denominated loan to help a company operating the port of
Vostochny in the Russian Far East to buy coal-handling
equipment.
JBIC will issue the loan by the end of the year in a bid to
encourage progress on a dispute over a string of
Russia-controlled Pacific islands, called the Northern
Territories in Japan and Southern Kuriles in Russia, at a
December summit.
"JBIC's move to provide financing to Russia comes because
the Japanese government aims to make progress in the
negotiations," the Nikkei said.
JBIC was not available for comment.
Japanese foreign ministry and the prime minister's office
were not available for comment.
The United States and the European Union have effectively
banned lending to certain Russian companies and financial
institutions, including Sberbank, under sanctions imposed after
Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.
Japanese officials have previously said any economic
cooperation with Russia would not run afoul of sanctions.
Japan also bars underwriting of bonds issued by Sberbank and
other institutions. Though yen-denominated loans are not covered
by the sanctions, Japanese banks are leery of lending in Russia
amid concern over the U.S. reaction, the Nikkei said.
The loan is part of an eight-point economic cooperation plan
presented to Russian President Vladimir Putin by Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe in May as part of a "new approach" to the
decade-long dispute.
JBIC has started offering ruble-denominated financing this
month. To shore up the lender's capital, the Ministry of Finance
earmarked 109 billion yen in investment in JBIC in the recently
approved second supplementary budget for fiscal 2016, the Nikkei
said.
Abe is betting that close ties to Putin, as well as Russia's
economic woes and regional concerns about China's rise will help
him make progress in a decades-old territorial row when they
meet in December.
The dispute over the four islands north of Japan's Hokkaido
has prevented Tokyo and Moscow signing a peace treaty formally
ending the war they fought with each other in World War Two.
($1 = 103.8000 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Robert Birsel)