* May develop 2 oil fields off Russian port of Magadan
* Estimated recoverable reserves at 1,577 million tonnes -
Rosneft
* Inpex shares up 2.3 pct, outperform broader market
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, May 29 Japan's top energy explorer Inpex
Corp and Russian state-controlled oil firm Rosneft
have struck a preliminary deal to jointly explore two
blocks off the Russian coast, in the first major pact between
the two nations after their recent push on energy cooperation.
Japan has been scouring the world for energy supplies after
the devastating Fukushima crisis in 2011 crippled its nuclear
power sector. It now consumes a third of global liquefied
natural gas (LNG) shipments, with Russia already accounting for
10 percent of its imports.
Russia, soon to face the competitive threat of cheap U.S.
shale gas exports, wants to lock down more customers as its
monopoly gas exporter Gazprom is being undercut in
Europe by LNG imports. It also sees further LNG sales to Asia as
a key component to its plan to send East Siberian gas down a
pipeline to China.
The two countries have been in intense discussions on
expanding energy supply agreements that could redraw the East
Asia energy map, sources involved in the discussions told
Reuters last month.
The deal signed on Wednesday gave Inpex exclusive
negotiation rights for final agreements for the exploration and
development of the fields off the port of Magadan in the Okhotsk
Sea.
The signing of the final contract, expected before the end
of the year, will pave the way for the two firms to set up a
joint venture in which Inpex expects to obtain a 33.33 percent
stake.
Estimated recoverable reserves of the two blocks - named
Magadan 2 and Magadan 3 - stand at 1,577 million tonnes (11.5
billion barrels) of oil equivalent, worth nearly nine years of
Japanese crude imports, Rosneft said in a statement. Japan
imported 1.33 billion barrels of oil equivalent in the year
ended in March.
BROADBASED COOPERATION
Rosneft has signed similar cooperation agreements with Exxon
Mobil Corp, Italy's Eni and Norway's Statoil
.
The Russian company wants to have a broadbased cooperation
with Japan, including in gas, LNG and petrochemical and power
sectors, Ryo Minami, director of petroleum and natural gas at
Japan's Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, told reporters
in Tokyo on Wednesday, citing Rosneft.
Exploration surveys in the two blocks could start in 2017
and drilling is expected to start around the mid-2020s, the
Yomiuri newspaper said.
Financial terms of the deal were not revealed by the
companies.
But the Yomiuri said Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp
will defray 50 to 75 percent of the costs during exploration,
and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation will also
provide finance for the full development stage.
Inpex shares were up 2.3 percent on Wednesday in a broad
Tokyo market that was up 0.9 percent.
