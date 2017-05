Russia's President Vladimir Putin (center L) talks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (center R) at the start of their summit meeting in Nagato, Yamaguchi prefecture, Japan, December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

NAGATO, Japan Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussed a range of issues on Thursday including Syria, Ukraine and the disputed islands at the heart of a territorial row between their countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

The two leaders met at a hot spring resort in southwest Japan to seek progress on the feud between Japan and Russia that has blocked a peace treaty formally ending World War Two.

