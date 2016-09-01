* Storage capacity to be expanded by about 2 million barrels
* Japan, Saudi to set up new ministerial forum
* PIF, JBIC and INCJ to consider joint investment, financing
TOKYO, Sept 1 Saudi Aramco and the Japanese
government are set to agree on a roughly 2 million barrel
expansion of crude storage capacity in Okinawa, used by the
state-run firm to store oil, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said
on Thursday.
Under an agreement with Tokyo, Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi
National Oil Co (ADNOC) each store up to 1 million kilolitres
(6.3 million barrels) of crude oil in Okinawa, southwest of
mainland Japan.
In return for providing free storage space, Japan gets a
priority claim on the stockpiles in case of an emergency.
"It would be in the best interest for Saudi Aramco and Japan
to increase the capacity," Nasser told reporters in Tokyo. "We
are looking at a couple of million (barrels) more than what we
have now."
A senior Japanese government spokesman confirmed the two
sides had agreed to expand and extend the current storage deal,
though details had not been decided.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters the deal was
set to be signed in October.
Nasser is accompanying Saudi Arabia's powerful Deputy Crown
Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his visit to Japan this week,
along with Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih and
other ministers.
Japan treats the crude oil stored at Okinawa as
quasi-government oil reserves, counting half of the barrels
stored by Aramco and ADNOC as national crude reserves.
Saudi Aramco has stored crude in Okinawa since February
2011, and has used the facility to supply oil to China, Japan
and South Korea among others.
Also on Thursday, Aramco signed memorandums of understanding
on business cooperation in Tokyo with Japanese companies
including three major banking groups.
The storage pact comes as part of a broad cooperation
agreement between Saudi's Prince Mohammed and Japan's Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe who met on Thursday to discuss the kingdom's
drive to cut its reliance on oil exports among other issues.
The two countries agreed to set up a ministerial forum,
called "joint group for Japan Saudi vision 2030", to discuss
their collaborations in industry, finance and energy to
contribute to Japan's growth strategy led by Abe as well as
Saudi's economic reforms driven by Prince Mohammed.
The first meeting will be held in Riyad in October.
Under the agreement, Saudi's top sovereign wealth fund
Public Investment Fund (PIF) and state-owned Japan Bank for
International Cooperation (JBIC) and state-backed Innovation
Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ) will also consider jointly
investing in, and jointly financing, projects.
