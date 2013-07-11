TOKYO, July 11 Tokyo has agreed in principle to
allow Saudi Aramco to store crude in Japan beyond the end of
2013, a Japanese government official said on Thursday, giving
the top oil exporter continued access to a key supply depot
close to its largest customers.
The contract, which was first agreed between Aramco and
state-run Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp (JOGMEC) in
December 2010, has also helped the energy-hungry Asian nation
bulk up its emergency crude reserves.
The initial agreement allows Aramco to store up to 600,000
kilolitres (3.8 million barrels) of crude in Okinawa, southwest
Japan, for three years ending December 2013.
In return for providing free storage space, Japan gets a
priority claim on the stockpiles in case of an emergency.
Saudi Aramco started storing crude in Okinawa from February
2011, and has used the facility to supply oil to China, Japan
and South Korea.
The official declined to say how much oil Saudi Aramco
currently has stored in Okinawa. Details on the contract
extension are still to be worked out, the official said.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue)