ABU DHABI Feb 10 Japan has offered to help
Saudi Arabia build nuclear power stations to free up more oil
for exports, Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday, but a
visiting Japanese minister said he was not seeking a supply
increase now.
Trade Minister Toshimitsu Motegi's visit at the weekend was
aimed at securing extra oil from the world's biggest exporter in
case of instability in world supply, Japanese officials had
said.
Japan's reliance on oil imports has risen after its own
shift from nuclear power after the Fukushima disaster in 2011,
but any deal to give Japan priority access to Saudi crude in the
event of supply shortages would worry other oil importers.
"It was not that we have asked for any specific request for
increase of production or supply. It was just the confirmation
of the relationship we have," Motegi told journalists when asked
whether he had sought assurances Japan could get more oil in a
crisis.
Motegi had offered help building nuclear plants to free more
crude for export and to meet rising Saudi demand for
electricity, Kyodo news agency said. A Saudi official told
Motegi he was hopeful Japanese technology could be used.
Saudi Arabia's plan to build up to 17 gigawatts of nuclear
power capacity over the next two decades has offered a possible
lifeline to plant builders hit by a lack of demand since the
Fukushima disaster.
Motegi met Saudi Deputy Oil Minister Abdul Aziz Bin Salman
bin Abdulaziz in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.
Crude imports from OPEC heavyweight Saudi Arabia, Japan's
biggest supplier, accounted for 31 percent of Japan's total in
2012, rising five percent from the year before to offset a cut
to Iranian imports due to sanctions.
State-run Saudi Aramco signed a deal with Japan in 2010 to
store 3.8 million barrels of crude in the Asian nation's Okinawa
Oil Base for emergency supplies to the region. Saudi Arabia is
the only country with enough spare oil production capacity to
compensate for any significant global supply disruptions.
Oil markets have been on edge because of tensions over
Tehran's nuclear programme and turmoil in parts of the Middle
East. OPEC heavyweight Saudi Arabia has repeatedly pledged to
supply its customers with all the oil they need.
On Sunday, Motegi asked the Abu Dhabi Supreme Petroleum
Council to renew Japanese companies' offshore oil rights in the
United Arab Emirates and allow Japanese investment in fields
inland, Kyodo news agency reported.
Meanwhile, Japanese banks lent the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co
(ADNOC) another $3 billion to strengthen ties with Tokyo and
boost production from Japan's second largest oil source. The
loan is conditional upon the UAE continuing to supply Japan, a
Japanese trade official said at the press conference held after
the loan was signed.
