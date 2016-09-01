* Foreign minister says producers moving to "common
position"
* Producers to meet informally in late September
* Iraq PM has said would support deal to freeze output
TOKYO, Sept 1 Saudi Arabia's minister of foreign
affairs said on Thursday that it would be reasonable for the
kingdom to go along with other producers in changes to oil
production.
Adel al-Jubeir, speaking at an event in Tokyo, said OPEC and
non-OPEC oil producers were increasingly moving towards a common
position.
"I think there is a move toward a common position, toward a
common effort," he said. "If other producers were to agree it is
reasonable to accept Saudi Arabia to go along with it."
Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries are due to meet informally in Algeria on the sidelines
of the International Energy Forum (IEF) on Sept. 26-28, and are
expected to seek to revive a global output freeze deal.
Russia is also expected to attend the IEF.
"If you want to have an impact then all of us have to
shoulder the responsibility, and I believe over the past five or
six months, I believe that there has been an increasing
realization that this is a collective effort," Al-Jubeir said.
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said this week that
OPEC's second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia would support
a decision to freeze oil output to prop up prices, although the
country's oil minister has said it wants to continue to ramp up
production.
Iran was also sending positive signals that it could support
joint action to support the oil market, sources in OPEC and the
oil industry told Reuters last month.
Tehran refused to join a previous attempt this year by OPEC
plus non-members such as Russia to stabilise production, and
talks collapsed in April.
