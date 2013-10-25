(Adds confirmation of cabinet approval, protest)
By Linda Sieg and Kiyoshi Takenaka
TOKYO, Oct 25 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's government is planning a state secrets act that critics
say could curtail public access to information on a wide range
of issues, including tensions with China and the Fukushima
nuclear crisis.
The new law would dramatically expand the definition of
official secrets and journalists convicted under it could be
jailed for up to five years.
Japan's harsh state secrecy regime before and during World
War Two has long made such legislation taboo, but the new law
looks certain to be enacted since Abe's Liberal Democratic
Party-led bloc has a comfortable majority in both houses of
parliament and the opposition has been in disarray since he came
to power last December.
Critics see parallels between the new law and Abe's drive to
revise Japan's U.S.-drafted, post-war constitution to stress
citizen's duties over civil rights, part of a conservative
agenda that includes a stronger military and recasting Japan's
wartime history with a less apologetic tone.
"There is a demand by the established political forces for
greater control over the people," said Lawrence Repeta, a law
professor at Meiji University. "This fits with the notion that
the state should have broad authority to act in secret."
Abe says the new law, a draft of which was approved by his
cabinet on Friday and should be passed by parliament in the
current session, is vital to his plan to set up a U.S.-style
National Security Council to oversee security policies and
coordinate among ministries.
Outside Abe's official residence, several dozen protesters
gathered in the rain in a last-minute appeal against the move.
"We are resolutely against this bill. You could be subject
to punishments just by revealing what needs to be revealed to
the public," one of the protesters said.
Legal and media experts say the law, which would impose
harsh penalites on those who leak secrets or try to obtain them,
is too broad and vague, making it impossible to predict what
would come under its umbrella. The lack of an independent review
process leaves wide latitude for abuse, they say.
"Basically, this bill raises the possibility that the kind
of information about which the public should be informed is kept
secret eternally," Tadaaki Muto, a lawyer and member of a task
force on the bill at the Japan Federation of Bar Associations,
told Reuters.
"Under the bill, the administrative branch can set the range
of information that is kept secret at its own discretion."
Media watchdogs fear the law would seriously hobble
journalists' ability to investigate official misdeeds and
blunders, including the collusion between regulators and
utilities that led to the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.
A probe by an independent parliamentary panel found that
collusion between regulators and the nuclear power industry was
a key factor in the failure to prevent the meltdowns at Tokyo
Electric Power Co's (Tepco) tsunami-hit Fukushima plant
in March 2011, and the government and the utility remain the
focus of criticism for their handling of the on-going crisis.
Tepco has often been accused of concealing information about
the crisis and many details have first emerged in the press. In
July, Tepco finally admitted to massive leaks of
radiation-contaminated water into the Pacific Ocean after months
of media reports and denials by the utility.
CHILLING IMPACT
"This may very well be Abe's true intention - cover-up of
mistaken state actions regarding the Fukushima disaster and/or
the necessity of nuclear power," said Sophia University
political science professor Koichi Nakano.
Legal experts fear a broad impact on the media's ability to
act as a watchdog. "It seems very clear that the law would have
a chilling effect on journalism in Japan," said Meiji
University's Repeta.
Critics have dismissed as political window dressing the
addition of references to freedom of the press and the right to
know, which were added to the bill at the insistence of the
LDP's junior coalition partner, the New Komeito party.
The LDP has sought unsuccessfully previously to enact such a
state secrets law but impetus was renewed after a Japanese Coast
Guard official posted video online in 2010 showing a collision
between a Chinese fishing boat and a Japanese patrol vessel near
disputed isles in the East China Sea. The government, then led
by the now-opposition Democratic Party, wanted to keep the video
under wraps for fear of inflaming tense Sino-Japanese relations.
The Coast Guard official was suspended for one year, but
resigned his post. He was not indicted for any crime.
The new legislation would create four categories of "special
secrets" that should be kept classified - defence, diplomacy,
counter-terrorism and counter-espionage.
Top officials in all ministries - rather than only defence
officials as currently - will be able to designate state secrets
for five years, renewable in five-year increments and
potentially indefinitely, although cabinet approval would be
required after 30 years.
"As things stand, the state gets a more or less free hand in
deciding what constitutes a state secret and it can potentially
keep things secret forever," Nakano said.
Currently, only defence secrets are subject to such
classification. Security experts say that makes defence
officials reluctant to share classified data with other
ministries, a pre-requisite for the functioning of the planned
National Security Council.
Under the new law, public servants and others cleared for
access to such information could get up to 10 years in prison
for leaks. At present, they face one year imprisonment except
for defence officials, who are subject to up to five years in
prison or 10 years if the data came from the U.S. military.
Journalists and others in the private sector who encourage
such leaks could get up to five years in jail if they used
"grossly inappropriate" means to encourage leaks.
