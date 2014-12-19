TOKYO Dec 19 A Japanese Internet activist and
academic is challenging a new state secrets law by setting up a
website aimed at making it easier for government officials to
leak sensitive information to the media without getting caught.
The website, unveiled on Friday, uses an open source
platform called GlobaLeaks developed by the Europe-based Hermes
Center for Transparency and Digital Human Rights, said Masayuki
Hatta, an economics lecturer at Surugadai University.
"I want to create a secure channel that people can use to
transfer information without putting themselves in jeopardy,"
Hatta told Reuters.
"I'm not entirely against the protection of sensitive
information, but I also believe the new law has many
problems."
He said government officials and others could use the
website to transfer documents to journalists who could then
retrieve the digital leak with an access key.
The state-secrets law drafted by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
government went into effect last week after year-long protests
against it.
The law sets prison terms of up to 10 years for public
servants or others leaking state secrets, while journalists and
others who encourage such leaks could be imprisoned for five
years.
Critics say the government has not clarified how the law
will be applied and say it will have a chilling effect on those
who want to report misdeeds.
Reporters Without Borders has called the law "an
unprecedented threat to freedom of information".
Officials at the Justice Ministry and Cabinet Office said
they could not comment on Hatta's project.
Hatta, who unveiled the website at Tokyo's Waseda
University, hopes to make the whistleblower platform a digital
clearinghouse for sensitive information but said it would not
publish anything on its own, setting it apart from WikiLeaks.
To access the site - 4ge3uua3uaxuhhaq.onion - users must go
through the Internet privacy service The Onion Router (Tor).
Hatta said he had consulted lawyers and believed he was
protected under Article 21 of the Japanese constitution, which
guarantees the freedom of press and the right to know.
Providing a tool for whistleblowing most likely would not be
punishable under the state-secrets law, but proactively helping
a whistleblower leak information may be punishable, said Yukiko
Miki at Clearinghouse Japan, a non-profit organization that
promotes information disclosure.
