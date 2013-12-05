TOKYO Dec 5 A Japanese state secrets bill
toughening penalties for leaks came a step closer to becoming
law on Thursday when ruling parties forced it through a
parliamentary panel amid protests it will muzzle the media and
help cover up official misdeeds.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's drive to pass the law coincides
with a worldwide debate on secrecy after former U.S. National
Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden leaked documents on
intelligence agencies' extensive collection of data about
ordinary citizens and a U.S. Army private leaked masses of
sensitive documents to anti-secrecy group Wikileaks.
Abe says the law is vital to the smooth operation of a new
National Securities Council that will strengthen the hand of the
prime minister over foreign and security policy and persuade
foreign countries such as close ally the United States to share
key information.
Media, publishers, lawyers and even entertainers have
denounced the bill, which drastically expands the definition of
state secrets and for some has echoes of Japan's harsh
authoritarian regime before and during World War Two.
"This is the way the reign of terror begins!" shouted
opposition lawmaker Hirokazu Shiba when a member of Abe's ruling
bloc broke off questioning and motioned for a vote by a panel in
parliament's Upper House.
Opponents of the measure circled the committee chairman,
with one leaning over his desk, waving a sheaf of papers
directly in his face as he called for the vote.
Abe wants to pass the bill before parliament's session ends
on Friday. The ruling parties were leaning towards a vote in the
full Upper House - where they hold a solid majority - later on
Thursday, media said. It has already passed the lower chamber.
Under the bill, public servants or others with access to
state secrets could be jailed for up to 10 years for leaking
them. Journalists and others in the private sector convicted of
encouraging such leaks could get up to five years if they use
"grossly inappropriate" means to solicit the information.
"I think we have had exhaustive debate," Chief Cabinet
Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference. "If we explain
this carefully, the public's concerns should be resolved."
But critics said the bill's proponents had failed to address
doubts that oversight mechanisms would ensure independent
review.
"I can now say with certainty that the bill was created by
bureaucrats, for bureaucrats, to hide bureaucrats' secrets,"
Banri Kaeida, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party,
said in face-off with Abe in parliament on Wednesday.
Top officials in all ministries will be able to designate
special state secrets in four categories - defence, diplomacy,
counter-terrorism and counter espionage - that can be kept
secret for up to 60 years and in some cases longer.
Public protests have also grown, with thousands rallying
near parliament. Critics' anger was fanned last week when the
No.2 executive in Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Shigeru
Ishiba, wrote on his blog that the demonstrations were "not so
different from an act of terrorism". He later modified the
comment to say the protests were not democratic.
The move to push the bill through could dent Abe's
popularity, which has already slipped to just below 50 percent
in one poll this week from early highs of around 60 percent.
Even so, some political experts said the damage was unlikely
to be long-lasting. More critical for voters is whether his
"Abenomics" prescription of hyper-easy monetary policy and
fiscal spending keeps the economy afloat.
"As long as 'Abenomics' is producing some results and the
Nikkei share average stays above 14,000, support for Abe will
not fall," said Hokkaido University professor Jiro Yamaguchi.
