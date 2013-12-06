TOKYO Dec 6 Japan enacted a state-secrets law
toughening penalties for leaks on Friday, despite public
protests and criticism that it will muzzle the media and help
cover up official misdeeds.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, keen to beef up Japan's security
amid rising concerns about China's military assertiveness, has
said the law is needed to the smooth operation of a new National
Securities Council and to persuade foreign countries such as
close ally the United States to share intelligence.
Media, publishers, lawyers and even entertainers have
denounced the bill, which drastically expands the definition of
state secrets and for some has echoes of Japan's harsh
authoritarian regime before and during World War Two.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the government
would make efforts to explain the law and win the country's
trust before the measure takes effect.
"We think that this law is extremely important for our
connections with our allies and other foreign nations," he said.
"I believe that people will come to understand."
The passing of the law coincides with a worldwide debate on
secrecy after former U.S. National Security Agency contractor
Edward Snowden leaked documents and a U.S. Army private leaked
information to anti-secrecy group Wikileaks.
The bill, previously approved by parliament's lower house,
was enacted into law in a raucous, late-night session by the
upper chamber after a series of delaying tactics by opposition
parties.
Under the law, public servants or others with access to
state secrets could be jailed for up to 10 years for leaking
them. Journalists and others in the private sector convicted of
encouraging such leaks could get up to five years if they use
"grossly inappropriate" means to solicit the information.
Thousands of protesters, bundled in coats against the chill,
gathered across from the parliament building, chanting "Shame on
you, Shinzo Abe." Some carried candles.
"This was really rushed through too fast and you have to
wonder why the hurry now," one man told public broadcaster NHK.
"I think we'll really regret this later."
In the days before passage, the government scrambled to
address complaints that there was no independent review process
to ensure the law was not abused by bureaucrats seeking to hide
mistakes or misdeeds - including suggesting an oversight body
whose members would require parliamentary approval.
But the proposed mechanisms are not mandated by the law and
critics said they failed to remove concerns that the oversight
will not be truly independent.
Top officials in all ministries will be able to designate
special state secrets in four categories - defence, diplomacy,
counter-terrorism and counter espionage - that can be kept
secret for up to 60 years and in some cases longer.
Crowds of demonstrators gathered daily outside parliament to
protest the law.
Passing of the law could dent Abe's popularity, which has
already slipped to just below 50 percent in one poll this week
from early highs of around 60 percent.
Even so, some political experts said the damage was unlikely
to be long-lasting. More critical for voters is whether his
"Abenomics" prescription of hyper-easy monetary policy and
fiscal spending keeps the economy afloat.
