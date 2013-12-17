* Japan PM Abe reverses decade of military-spending declines
* Defence, national security plans aim to counter China
buildup
* Push for bigger military role comes as tensions spike over
isle dispute
* Japan defence minister says policies not targeting China
* China urges Japan to face up to past aggression
(Adds comment from defence minister, Chinese news agency)
By Linda Sieg and Kiyoshi Takenaka
TOKYO, Dec 17 Japan will boost its military
spending in coming years, buying early-warning planes,
beach-assault vehicles and troop-carrying aircraft, while
seeking closer ties with Asian partners to counter a more
militarily assertive China.
The planned 2.6 percent increase over five years, announced
on Tuesday, reverses a decade of decline and marks the clearest
sign since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took office a year ago that
he wants a bigger military role for Japan as tension flares with
China over islands they both claim.
Abe's top priority has been reviving a long-sluggish
economy, but he has also pledged to strengthen Japan's military
and boost its security profile to meet what he says is a threat
from China's rapid military buildup and recent actions to back
its claims to Japanese-held islands in the East China Sea.
"China is attempting to change the status quo by force in
the skies and seas of the East China Sea and South China Sea and
other areas, based on its own assertions, which are incompatible
with the established international order," Japan said in its
first national security strategy, one of three plans approved on
Tuesday.
"China's stance toward other countries and military moves,
coupled with a lack of transparency regarding its military and
national security policies, represent a concern to Japan and the
wider international community and require close watch."
Abe's government also vows to review Japan's ban on weapons
exports, a move that could reinvigorate struggling defence
contractors like Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
The policies, including a five-year military buildup and a
10-year defence guideline, call for stronger air and maritime
surveillance capabilities and improved ability to defend
far-flung islands through such steps as setting up a marine
unit, buying unarmed surveillance drones and putting a unit of
E-2C early-warning aircraft on Okinawa island in the south.
Japan will budget 23.97 trillion yen ($232.4 billion) over
the coming five years for defence, up from 23.37 trillion yen
from the previous five years.
Under current procurement practices, the five-year spending
would have been 24.67 trillion yen, but the government expects
to save 700 billion yen from streamlining procedures to cut
costs, officials said.
Military spending had fallen for 10 years until Abe boosted
the defence budget 0.8 percent this year. The Defense Ministry
is seeking a 3 percent rise in the year from next April, the
biggest increase in 22 years, although much of the growth
reflects higher import costs due to a weaker yen.
In the two decades through last year, Japan was the
sixth-biggest military spender, just behind Britain, with
outlays rising 13 percent in constant 2011 dollar terms,
according to the Stockholm International Peace Research
Institute. By contrast, China's defence spending exploded more
than five-fold, vaulting the country to second place from
seventh.
Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera denied that the plan was
aimed at any country and said better China ties were vital.
"This is a country with which we aim to have a strategic,
mutually beneficial relationship. It is also a country we have
deep ties economically, historically and culturally. It is
important for ties with this important country to improve
further," he told a news conference.
China and Japan have been embroiled in an increasingly
strident row over tiny islands, which Japan calls the Senkaku
and China calls the Diaoyu. Tension spiked late last month when
Beijing announced an air-defence zone over a wide area including
the islands, prompting protests from Tokyo, Washington and Seoul
and raising fears that a minor incident in the disputed sea
could quickly escalate.
Sino-Japanese ties have been overshadowed for years by what
China says has been Japan's refusal to admit to atrocities
committed by Japanese soldiers in China between 1931 and 1945.
China's Xinhua news agency said they were clearly aimed at
China and it warned Japan against "big-power geopolitics".
"If Japan really hopes to return itself to the ranks of a
'normal country', it should face up to its aggression in history
and cooperate with its Asian neighbours instead of angering them
with rounds and rounds of unwise words and policies," state-run
Xinhua said.
Past Japanese governments have stretched the limits of a
postwar Constitution that renounces war and says Japan will
never have an army or navy. Abe wants to go further, including
lifting a ban on fighting overseas or aiding an ally under
attack. [ID: L3N0JU010]
CASH TO FOLLOW?
Hostilities between the world's second- and third-biggest
economies would likely drag in the largest, the United States,
which is treaty-bound to defend Japan in the event of war.
U.S. contractors would be major beneficiaries of Abe's
increased spending. These include V22 Osprey maker Boeing Co
, lead F-35 fighter-jet contractor Lockheed Martin Corp
, missile-fabricator Raytheon Corp, and Northrop Grumman
Corp, which builds the Global Hawk unarmed drone.
Another corporate winner could be Britain's BAE Systems PLC
, which through its American subsidiary, U.S. Combat
Systems, is a major supplier of "amtrack" assault amphibious
vehicles to the U.S. Marines.
The thrust of the defence update is in line with a review
three years ago by the party Abe ousted last December. His
spending increases suggest Abe is more willing to back his
policies with cash, although Japan's big public debt - more than
twice the size of its economy - still acts as a brake.
"In 2010 we said more or less the same thing, but the money
didn't follow," said Narushige Michishita, a security expert at
the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies. "Whether it
will result in better capability is yet to be seen, but the
willingness to do more on defence is definitely there."
Still, given China's annual double-digit increases in
defence spending, Japan will have to rely heavily on cooperation
with the United States and others in the region to maintain the
status quo.
"Without partners, there is no way we can check China and
prevent it from becoming more assertive," Michishita said
Indeed, Abe's national security strategy calls for Japan not
only to upgrade its cooperation with the United States but
strengthen ties with South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asian
countries and India.
Abe and Southeast Asian leaders called at a Tokyo summit on
the weekend for freedom of the air and sea, a veiled reference
to China which has territorial rows with several members of the
Association of South East Asian Nations.
Japan's long-range plans also mark a shift from its Cold War
posture of defending against a Russian attack from the north,
toward a potential conflict with China to the west and south.
The defence plan cuts Japan's tanks by 400 to 300 over 10 years,
while adding some faster, more manoeuvrable combat vehicles that
could be flown in, say, to retake islands.
The new policy outline also calls for Japan to beef up its
ability to defend against ballistic missile attacks, such as
from unpredictable neighbour North Korea.
But it stops short of referring to the acquisition of the
capability to strike enemy bases overseas, a costly and
controversial step that would further distance Japan from the
"purely defensive" defence posture to which it adopted after its
defeat in World War Two.
($1 = 103.1400 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo and Tim Kelly in Tokyo
and Ben Blanchard in Beijing; Writing by Linda Sieg and William
Mallard; Editing by Robert Birsel)