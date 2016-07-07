LONDON, July 7 Japanese technology firm DeNA Co.
showcased its first self-driving bus in Tokyo on Thursday,
unveiling a vehicle that runs on electricity and can carry 12
passengers.
The EZ10 Robot Shuttle, developed in conjunction with French
company Easy Mile, will first be used at a shopping facility in
Japan's Chiba prefecture next month and has a maximum speed of
40 kilometres per hour (25 miles per hour).
Last month bus company PostBus unveiled a self-driving
electric shuttle in the Swiss city of Sion. Automated driving
technology is currently in the spotlight with the U.S. National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigating a May 7
fatality of a Tesla Model S driver using autopilot technology.
"We take safety very seriously," Hiroshi Nakajima, general
manager of DeNA's automotive business, told a news conference.
"Because we worry that there may be a serious accident, we take
double or triple safety checks and begin from there."
