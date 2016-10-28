By Keith Wallis and Tim Kelly
| SINGAPORE/TOKYO
SINGAPORE/TOKYO Oct 28 Japan's big three
shippers will report earnings on Monday as yen strength
threatens to widen annual loss estimates, in a sector shaken by
shrinking demand and over capacity that has already sunk a major
carrier.
Nippon Yusen KK (NYK), Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd (MOL)
and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd (K-Line) - whose
combined fleet of over 2,000 vessels includes tankers, dry-cargo
carriers and container ships - will issue second-quarter results
and updated full-year estimates that analysts say are currently
too optimistic.
The announcements will come just weeks after NYK said it
would write down assets to the tune of 160 billion yen ($1.52
billion) in the July-September period.
The charge is symptomatic of a global container shipping
industry that is set to book a collective loss of around $6
billion in 2016, showed estimates by maritime consultant Drewry
Financial Services.
"With costs above sales and underlying freight markets
showing no sign of recovery, the outlook for 2016 is grim,"
Drewry said in a report.
Over capacity and anaemic economic growth globally has left
hundreds of ships idle, causing the collapse in August of South
Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd, then the world's
seventh-largest container shipper. Analysts expect capacity to
worsen at least over the next three years.
As of Oct. 25, as much as 1.55 million 20-foot equivalent
units (TEU) of container ship capacity was idle, or 7.5 percent
of the global fleet, showed estimates by market intelligence
firm Alphaliner.
"The poor global economic situation, as well as the
depressing outlook for most of the seaborne shipping sector...
needs to be countered by a drastic increase in demolition
activity," said chief shipping analyst Peter Sand at ship-owners
lobby group BIMCO in Copenhagen.
Container lines are unlikely to return to profitability
until at least 2020, he added.
LIQUIDITY ISSUES
For the three Japanese shippers, whose income is mostly
earned in U.S. dollars, earnings are being further squeezed by a
7.5 percent fall in the value of the dollar against the yen so
far in the current business year that started April 1.
For whole year, NYK three months ago said it expected to
break even on an operating level, but the average estimate of 11
analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters is a 6.9 billion yen loss.
Analysts expect a loss of 9.3 billion yen at MOL rather than
the shipper's own forecast of 5 billion yen, and 22.5 billion
yen at K-Line versus the firm's view of 13 billion yen.
"K-Line has the largest exposure to the container market
compared to its peers. We therefore expect the company to post
significant losses in coming years," Deutsche Bank analysts, who
recommend selling K-Line stock, said in a research note this
week.
Shippers are shrinking fleets to cope with global over
capacity - including MOL which is cutting its big bulk carriers
by a tenth - but a lengthy downturn will still weaken finances.
"We expect the upcoming Q2 results to again surprise to the
downside," Deutsche Bank said of all three shippers. "We do not
rule out the possibility of certain Japanese carriers facing
liquidity issues ahead."
($1 = 105.1700 yen)
(Reporting by Keith Wallis in SINGAPORE and Tim Kelly in TOKYO;
Editing by Christopher Cushing)