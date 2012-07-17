* Firms still trading with Iran in line of fire
* Western sanctions take toll on Iran business
By Osamu Tsukimori and Jonathan Saul
TOKYO/LONDON, July 17 A Japanese ship
classification society will close its Tehran office, becoming
the latest firm to face pressure by a U.S. lobby group to end
dealings with Iran as backers of Western sanctions pile pressure
on the Islamic Republic.
Japan's ClassNK said it did not verify safety and
environmental standards for Iranian ships, but was nevertheless
pulling out of Iran.
"We at ClassNK have already voluntarily refrained from
activities in Iran, and we have no vessels with Iranian flags,
so we do not think that our current activities are running foul
of the Iran sanctions," a senior ClassNK official told Reuters
on Tuesday.
"But considering the environment that surrounds us as of
late, there were talks on this inside the organisation, and we
have officially decided to close our Tehran office."
The move follows a call last week by U.S. group United
Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) to cut ties with Iran.
A targeted campaign by UANI, which includes former U.S.
ambassadors on its board and is funded by private donations, has
led Germany's Germanischer Lloyd and France's Bureau Veritas to
drop their classification cover for Iranian shipping
firms.
Classification societies are hired by ship owners to
regularly check that vessels, from their hull and propulsion
systems to the machinery and appliances, meet international
safety standards. Under international conventions, a
classification is required for a ship to call at major ports.
While UANI acknowledged ClassNK did not provide formal
certification services to Iranian vessels, it said the Japanese
firm maintained an office in Tehran, which "lends important
symbolic support to the regime".
UANI added that ClassNK also provided technical certificates
for two Iranian firms that did business with Iranian shipping
companies. The two Iranian firms provide distressed radio
beacons, which transmit internationally recognised emergency
codes and location data.
"By providing services to these companies, ClassNK is
directly facilitating the operations of Iran's shipping sector,
an action that enables the Iranian government to circumvent
multilateral sanctions that have been imposed to prevent it from
further developing its illegal nuclear weapons program," UANI
said.
The ClassNK official did not refer to the two Iranian firms
but said it would close its office as soon as possible.
"The Japanese government in particular requires a notice of
two to three weeks (in advance), and we expect to do so in
August," the official said.
"Because it was not actually engaging in activities, we
expect no major damage to our business."
UANI, which is opposed to Iran's nuclear work, on Tuesday
welcomed the move.
"It appears that ClassNK has made the correct decision. We
applaud ClassNK for closing its Tehran office, and urge it to
quickly and completely follow through on today's announcement to
end its work in Iran," a UANI spokesman said.
Earlier this month, a South Korean ship classifier
sidestepped calls by UANI to halt its verification work in Iran,
saying it was concerned that vessel safety and marine
environment protection could be compromised by political issues.
(writing by Jonathan Saul, editing by Jane Baird)