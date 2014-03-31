TOKYO, March 31 Aeon, Japan's largest
retailer by revenue, plans to offer a cut-rate smartphone
service for about half the monthly fees charged by the country's
three dominant operators.
Japan's smartphone services for light users are particularly
expensive compared with other developed markets, according to
data from the Telecommunications Ministry.
Aeon, which runs a range of retail operations from shopping
malls to banks, said on Monday that it will offer its service in
partnership with Japan Communications, a mobile virtual
network operator (MVNO) that rents access to other companies'
networks and typically offers less-expensive mobile plans.
Users of MVNO services have been growing sharply in recent
years in Japan.
Aeon's monthly charge for a two-year contract including the
cost of the phone will be 2,980 yen ($28.95), excluding tax, for
unlimited data services. That compares with about 5,700 yen a
month for a basic smartphone plan at all three of Japan's
leading wireless carriers NTT DoCoMo, KDDI's
au and SoftBank.
Aeon will sell Google Nexus 4 smartphones
manufactured by South Korea's LG Electronics,
offering slower speeds and limited web-surfing functions to keep
down prices, it said.
The company said its initial sales target is a modest 8,000
units to gauge demand before considering its next step.
($1 = 102.9250 Japanese Yen)
