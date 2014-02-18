TOKYO Feb 18 Snow-choked roads cut off
thousands on Tuesday as parts of Japan struggled to dig out from
its second storm in a week, with the death toll rising to at
least 23.
Train services were suspended in some areas after the
Valentine's Day storm dumped more than a metre of snow in parts
of central Japan and blanketed the capital with record snow for
the second weekend in a row, snarling airline traffic and
slowing production at some Japanese automakers.
The freak storm dumped more than 1.1 metres of snow in
Yamanashi prefecture in central Japan, the most in more than a
century of record-keeping, and lesser amounts across a wide
swathe of the eastern and northeastern parts of the nation.
Tokyo was hit by 27 cm (10.6 inches).
By Tuesday, least 23 people had died, including some killed
in traffic accidents or by being caught under snow that fell
from roofs. Several died in cars stuck in the snow, apparently
from carbon monoxide poisoning as they ran their car engines to
keep warm.
At the peak of the storm, thousands of households lost power
and hundreds of flights were cancelled. Train services were
disrupted and highways closed, with some of the nation's main
arteries jammed with cars, some for days.
Toyota Motor Corp resumed operations at three plants in
central Japan on Tuesday after suspending them a day earlier due
to disruption in the supply of parts, but the outlook was
unclear for another Toyota plant. Other carmakers suffered
similar disruptions.
In neighbouring South Korea, ten people attending a party
for new university students were killed on Monday in southern
Gyeongju when a building at a mountain resort collapsed under
the weight of snow.
