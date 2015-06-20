* East Asian's three largest economies consider first
trilateral talks since 2012
* First bilateral meeting between South Korean and Japanese
leaders possible
TOKYO, June 20 China, Japan and South Korea are
considering holding their first trilateral summit in three
years, offering a potential stage for the first one-on-one
meeting between Tokyo and Seoul's leaders, the Nikkei business
daily reported on Saturday.
The talks would resume cooperation among East Asia's three
biggest economies that had been on hold since 2012 because of
territorial disputes and what Seoul and Beijing see as Japan's
reluctance to confront its wartime past.
South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se and his Japanese
counterpart Fumio Kishida are expected to confirm this weekend
the leaders' intentions to hold the summit, the Nikkei said. Yun
is visiting Tokyo for the first time in four years on Sunday.
The summit could take place between September and November
in South Korea, the Nikkei said, and offer a stage for a first
bilateral meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and
South Korean President Park Geun-hye since taking office in 2012
and 2013 respectively.
Seoul-Tokyo relations have been long-strained by a feud over
"comfort women" forced to work in Japan's wartime military
brothels. The dispute has complicated efforts to boost security
cooperation between the two, both staunch U.S. allies, as the
region copes with an unpredictable North Korea and an assertive
China.
As Japan and South Korea near their 50th anniversary of
diplomatic ties, the two are sending conflicting signals over
whether they can resolve the comfort women dispute.
For their part, Sino-Japanese ties remain frayed but have
seen a thaw since Abe met Chinese President Xi Jinping for the
first time last November and again in April.
Relations have been long strained by China's bitter memories
of World War Two, and a dispute over a chain of uninhabited
islets in the East China Sea.
Japan has adopted a more muscular security stance since Abe
took power in 2012, leading to concerns among regional
neighbours that the country is returning to its militarist past.
But Japan's Kishida reaffirmed the country's pacifism in a
speech in Tokyo on Saturday.
"We have walked the path of a peace-loving nation, with
feelings of remorse, and resolved to keep the peace and never to
wage a war again," he said.
(Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Nick Macfie)