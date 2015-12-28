The mother of Zaw Lin (C) cries as she leaves after hearing the verdict at the Koh Samui provincial court in Koh Samui, Thailand, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

HONOLULU The United States welcomes an agreement between Japan and South Korea on the treatment of "comfort women" during World War II and supports its implementation, U.S. national security adviser Susan Rice said on Monday.

"We support this agreement and its full implementation, and believe this comprehensive resolution is an important gesture of healing and reconciliation that should be welcomed by the international community," Rice said in a statement issued by the White House.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Susan Heavey)