Trump signs spending bill, averting government shutdown
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump on Friday signed a $1.2 trillion spending bill approved by Congress, averting a government shutdown that would have begun at midnight.
HONOLULU The United States welcomes an agreement between Japan and South Korea on the treatment of "comfort women" during World War II and supports its implementation, U.S. national security adviser Susan Rice said on Monday.
"We support this agreement and its full implementation, and believe this comprehensive resolution is an important gesture of healing and reconciliation that should be welcomed by the international community," Rice said in a statement issued by the White House.
PARIS Centrist French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron extended his lead in the polls over his far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Friday, the final day of campaigning in a tumultuous election race that has turned the country's politics upside down.