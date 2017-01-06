A flower is laid on a statue of a girl that represents the sexual victims by the Japanese military during a rally in front of Japanese Consulate in Busan, South Korea, December 30, 2016. Picture taken December 30, 2016. Yeo Joo-yeon/News1 via REUTERS/Files

A statue of a girl that represents the sexual victims by the Japanese military is seen during a rally in front of Japanese Consulate in Busan, South Korea, December 31, 2016. The signs read 'We won, Let's protect the statue'. Picture taken December 30, 2016. Kim Sun-ho/Yonhap via REUTERS/Files

A man wearing a mask of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe kneels down in front of a statue of a girl that represents the sexual victims by the Japanese military during a rally in front of Japanese Consulate in Busan, South Korea, January 4, 2017. Kim Sun-ho/Yonhap via REUTERS/Files

TOKYO Japan said on Friday it was temporarily recalling its ambassador to South Korea over a statue commemorating Korean women forced to work in Japanese military brothels during World War Two which it said violated an agreement to resolve the issue.

The two nations agreed in 2015 that the issue of "comfort women", which has long plagued ties between the two Asian neighbours, would be "finally and irreversibly resolved" if all conditions of the accord - which included a Japanese apology and a fund to help the victims - were met.

The statue, which depicts a young, barefoot woman sitting in a chair, was erected near the Japanese consulate in the southern South Korean city of Busan at the end of last year.

Chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said the statue was "extremely regrettable" and that Japan was temporarily recalling its ambassador.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden touched on the issue in a phone conversation on Friday, the Foreign Ministry said.

The United States, keen for improved ties between its two major Asian allies in the face of an assertive China and unpredictable North Korea, had welcomed the 2015 agreement.

Biden told Abe that Washington strongly expected the two nations to carry out the agreement, which it supports, a ministry statement said.

Abe agreed and said doing anything against the agreement was "not a constructive move", the statement added.

Suga said Japan would postpone bilateral "high-level" economic dialogue and that it was suspending talks on a new currency swap arrangement with South Korea.

"Without building relations of trust, it won't stabilise," Finance Minister Taro Aso reporters, referring to the currency swap arrangement.

The term "comfort women" is a euphemism for girls and women, from South Korea, China, the Philippines and elsewhere, forced to work in Japanese military brothels. South Korean activists estimate that there may have been as many as 200,000 Korean victims.

South Korea's Finance Ministry on Friday expressed regret that talks on the currency swap agreement had been suspended due to political reasons.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Tetsushi Kajimoto, writing by Elaine Lies; Editing by Nick Macfie)