Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
TOKYO Jan 6 Japan has suspended talks on a forex swap arrangement with South Korea over a statue commemorating women forced to work in Japanese wartime military brothels during World War Two, chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.
Suga said on Thursday that the erection of the statue in the southern South Korean city of Busan was "extremely regrettable" and that the government of Japan planned to ask for its removal as soon as possible.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Kim Coghill)
May 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
1000/1400: The National Association of Realtors issues Pending Home Sales for April.