TOKYO Aug 20 Japan on Thursday asked the World
Trade Organization to set up a panel to rule on South Korea's
import bans and testing requirements for Japanese food after the
2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, since the restrictions show no
signs of being eased.
Japan launched a trade complaint at the WTO in May, saying
the South Korean measures violated a WTO agreement and that
Seoul had failed to justify the measures as required.
"We held two days of bilateral discussions on this on June
24 and 25, but there was no expression from the Korean side of
when the restrictions might be lifted," Japan's Agriculture
Ministry said on its website.
"Since more than 60 days have passed since the complaint was
lodged, and there is no sign of when the restrictions might be
repealed, we have asked today, in accordance with WTO rules, for
the establishment of a panel."
South Korea in May expressed regret at Japan's move and said
then that the ban on some Japanese seafood was necessary and
reflected safety concerns.
Japan countered by saying levels were safe and that a number
of other nations, including the United States and Australia, had
lifted or eased Fukushima-related restrictions.
The average annual value of South Korean imports of Japanese
fish and seafood was $96 million in 2012-2014, less than half
the average of $213 million in 2006-2010, according to data from
the International Trade Centre in Geneva.
