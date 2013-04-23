TOKYO, April 23 Rating agency Standard & Poor's
said on Tuesday it saw more than a one-third chance that it
would downgrade Japan's sovereign ratings because of uncertainty
about whether the government's push to revive growth and end
deflation will succeed.
"The continuing prospect of a downgrade arises from risks
associated with recent government initiatives and uncertainty of
their success," S&P said in a report.
"Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's plan to lift Japan out
of deflation and spur economic expansion--known as
"Abenomics"--has three pillars: bold monetary easing, fiscal
efforts to spur growth, and a strategy to induce private sector
investment," it said.
"Of the three engines that Mr. Abe foresees reinvigorating
the nation's economy, so far only one, monetary easing, has
kicked into full gear. The others remain idle."
S&P has an AA- long-term rating on Japan's sovereign debt.