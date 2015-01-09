TOKYO Jan 9 Japan is shifting its space
programme toward potential military uses in a new policy hailed
on Friday as a "historic turning point" by Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe, who wants to strengthen defence and boost exports.
The move comes as emerging powers such as China and India
join the United States to expand space activities for commercial
and security purposes.
Last year, Abe eased a postwar curb on arms exports and on
allowing troops to fight overseas, as part of a more robust
military and diplomatic posture for Japan.
"We've managed to compile a long-term and specific plan that
fully takes into account our new security policy," Abe told a
meeting of his ministers. "As the key principle of our space
policy, this is something that marks a historic turning point."
The new measures will see Tokyo increase its fleet of
global-positioning satellites to seven over the next decade, up
from one now, to make Japan independent of other countries for
uses from navigating vehicles to guiding weapons systems.
Japan will also step up the number of its information
gathering satellites, which collect pictures of vessels and
military facilities and measure sea surface temperatures for
submarine detection, from four now.
It did not say how many of these latter satellites it would
add, however.
"The security environment surrounding Japan is getting
tougher, and the importance of space is getting bigger for
safeguarding our security," the government said in a report.
"China is rapidly strengthening its space capabilities and
developing anti-satellite weapons," it added. "It is said to be
developing devices that obstruct satellites' functions with
laser beams."
Sino-Japanese ties have deteriorated sharply in recent
years, prompted by a territorial dispute over a group of tiny
islets in the East China Sea.
Patrol ships and fighter jets from both countries routinely
shadow each other near the islands, stoking fears that an
accidental collision could lead to a wider clash.
Japan is targeting sales of five trillion yen ($42 billion)
of space-related hardware over the next decade by stimulating
domestic demand and helping manufacturers win overseas orders,
the report said.
It did not give a comparative figure for the past 10 years.
But such sales are estimated to total a little more than 300
billion yen annually now, a Cabinet Secretariat official said.
Japan's major satellite manufacturers include Mitsubishi
Electric Corp and NEC Corp.
($1=119.2500 yen)
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)