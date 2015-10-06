Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe (L) shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Koji Sasahara/Pool

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe (R), accompanied by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, reviews a guard of honor before their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Koji Sasahara/Pool

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged aid to Sri Lanka on Tuesday in a meeting with his counterpart, Ranil Wickremsinghe, and reiterated a promise to help Sri Lanka bolster its maritime security and to provide patrol ships.

Sri Lanka is moving away from the former government's pro-China stance and has suspended most Chinese-backed infrastructure projects.

It is also trying to put more emphasis on ties with Japan, which dovetails with Abe's hope to counter a rising China.

Sri Lankan government officials said in July they were seeking sources of cheaper funding to replace about 70 percent of the more than $5 billion in debt from Chinese lenders with loans at cheaper interest and longer durations.

Abe pledged about 45.4 billion yen ($377 million) in infrastructure aid, while Wickremsinghe said his government would create a more favourable investment climate by ensuring transparency and good governance.

($1 = 120.3900 yen)

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Robert Birsel)