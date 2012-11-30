TOKYO Nov 30 China's boycotts of Japanese cars
over a territorial dispute will shave about 550,000 tonnes, or
about 2 percent, off Japan's fourth-quarter steel output, a
government survey of steelmakers showed.
Violent protests and calls for boycotts of Japanese products
across China in mid-September, after Japan nationalised two
disputed islands, caused a drop in sales of Japanese cars there,
as well as in domestic car output, in the quarter to December.
Carmakers are the biggest customers of Japan's top two
steelmakers, Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp, the
world's No.2 steelmaker, and JFE Steel Corp.
The trade ministry earlier estimated the quarter's steel
output at around 23.5 million tonnes.
Nippon Steel, which unveiled the survey results, said it
expected a recovery in the sector's China-related business in
the first quarter of 2013, while recent weakness in the yen
currency would help improve the profitability of exports.
"China-related steel sales in the first quarter won't fall
as much as in the fourth quarter," Shinya Higuchi, executive
vice president at Nippon Steel, told reporters on Friday.
The Japanese carmaker most exposed to China, Nissan Motor Co
, saw China sales slump 35 percent in September and 41
percent in October from a year earlier. But the drop this month
will be around a quarter, the company said last week.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)