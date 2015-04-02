(Adds comment, detail)
Japan's crude steel output for April-June is forecast to drop
7.8 percent from a year earlier to the lowest for the quarter in
six years, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)
said on Thursday.
The fall would mark the latest in a series of signs of
economic slowdown, clouding the outlook for Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's drive to reflate the economy and spurring calls for
more monetary stimulus.
The ministry predicted crude steel output would sink to
25.51 million tonnes in April-June, the lowest output for the
quarter since 2009 when steel demand was hit hard by the global
financial crisis.
"Steelmakers are reducing output to meet slow demand in
automobile and civil engineering, and to cut mounting
inventories," Takanari Yamashita, director of METI's iron and
steel division, told a news conference.
Japan's inventories of ordinary steel products for the
domestic market were estimated at 5.93 million tonnes at the end
of March, which is worth 1.48 months of domestic supply, METI
said.
"That is fairly high," Yamashita said.
Inventory worth 1.2 months of supply is considered healthy,
industry sources said.
Slumping demand for energy-related steel products such as
drilling pipes and linepipes in the wake of plunging oil prices
was also weighing on export demand, Yamashita said.
Demand for steel products, including those for export, is
forecast to sink 3.8 percent to 23.21 million tonnes in
April-June compared with a year earlier, the ministry said,
citing an industry survey. Steel product exports are forecast to
decline 3.5 percent.
Exports of special steel products, including drilling pipes
for the January-March quarter, are now estimated at 1.65 million
tonnes, below an earlier forecast of 1.73 million tonnes, METI
said.
