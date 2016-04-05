* Apr-June steel output seen dropping 2.4 pct y/y
* Apr-June steel export demand likely to dip 6.3 pct y/y
* Weak demand from civil engineering, industrial machinery
drags
(Adds comment, detail)
By Yuka Obayashi
TOKYO, April 5 Japan's crude steel output for
April-June will fall 2.4 percent from a year earlier to the
lowest for the quarter in seven years, the government said on
Tuesday.
That would come as the latest in a series of signals of
economic slowdown, clouding the outlook for Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's drive to reflate the economy and spurring calls for
more monetary stimulus.
The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) estimated
crude steel output would sink to 25.24 million tonnes in
April-June, the lowest output for the quarter since 2009 when
steel demand was hit hard by the global financial crisis.
Against the previous quarter, output is seen falling 3.1
percent, it said, citing an industry survey.
Demand for steel from the construction sector is forecast to
slide 3.1 percent from a year earlier, while demand from
manufacturing is seen dropping 1.7 percent for the quarter.
"Construction demand for distribution warehouses is fairly
solid, but demand for civil engineering and new shops is
sluggish," Takanari Yamashita, director of METI's iron and steel
division, told a news conference.
"Automobile and electronics segments are likely to see a
pick up in demand, but industrial machinery is expected to stay
under pressure," he said.
Slack steel demand elsewhere in Asia and anti-dumping steps
taken by many countries will drag on exports, while slow demand
for energy-related steel products such as drilling pipes in the
wake of plunging oil prices will add to pressure, he said.
Demand for steel products, including those for export, is
forecast to sink 3.8 percent to 22.91 million tonnes in
April-June compared with a year earlier. Steel product exports
are expected to decline 6.3 percent.
Asked when the ministry sees a recovery in demand, Yamashita
said construction appetite would likely pick up from summer
given an expected increase in the number of projects related to
the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.
"Although it's not definitive, we expect and hope to see a
gradual recovery in demand in and after summer," he said, also
citing higher capital expenditure that could bolster industrial
machinery demand.
Crude steel output for the financial year ended March 31 is
estimated at 104.44 million tonnes, marking the lowest since the
2009 year, according to the ministry.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Chris Gallagher and
Joseph Radford)