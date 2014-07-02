* July-Sept steel output seen at 27.96 mln T
* Up from year earlier, previous quarter
* Steelmakers say minimal impact from sales tax hike
(Adds comment, detail)
TOKYO, July 2 Japan's crude steel output is
expected to rise 0.9 percent in July-September from a year
earlier on solid demand from shipbuilders and infrastructure
projects, the government said on Wednesday.
The increase follows an estimated 0.5-percent fall in the
April-June quarter when a hike in sales tax crimped appetite for
steel, said the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).
"Manufacturing appetite is likely to hold steady as
shipbuilder demand is seen recovering and automobile sales may
get a boost in the summer bonus season," Ryuichi Yamashita,
director of the ministry's iron and steel division, told a news
conference.
"Construction demand will drop in reaction to rushed demand
ahead of the sales tax hike and due to labour shortages and
higher labour costs," he added.
Steel output for the July-September quarter is projected to
rise to 27.96 million tonnes from 27.72 million tonnes a year
earlier. That is up slightly from 27.95 million tonnes in the
previous quarter.
Investors have been closely watching the impact on the
economy of the sales tax hike that went into effect on April 1,
with top officials at steelmakers saying that any effects had
been mild.
"For April and May, the effect from the tax hike was smaller
than expected," said Hiroya Kawasaki, President of Kobe Steel
Ltd, Japan's No.3 steelmaker.
"We still need to be cautious, but given an expected
recovery of demand after July, Japan's overall crude steel
output for this fiscal year may exceed the steel federation's
prediction," he said.
Japan's crude steel output rose to its highest in six years
at 111 million tonnes in the year ended March 31 on robust
construction demand, but the Japan Iron and Steel Federation has
predicted it will weaken slightly this fiscal year due to the
sales tax hike.
Demand for steel products, including for export, is expected
to fall 2.9 percent to 24.25 million tonnes in July-September
compared with a year earlier, the ministry said, citing an
industry survey.
Exports are seen declining 4.2 percent to 8.21 million
tonnes, according to the ministry.
"Due to continuing oversupply in Asia, the export
environment will remain tough for Japanese steelmakers," METI's
Yamashita said.
