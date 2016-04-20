* March steel output down 6.8 percent from a year earlier
* FY2015/16 production falls 5.2 pct to the lowest since
FY09/10
* Japan sees April-June crude steel output sinking to 7-year
low
(Adds quotes and details)
By Yuka Obayashi
TOKYO, April 20 Japan's crude steel output fell
in March for a 19th straight month, the longest such streak
since the 1997-99 Asian financial crisis, on weak domestic
demand for vehicles and houses as well as a tough export
environment.
The continued drop in production reinforces indications of
an economic slowdown, while also raising doubts about Tokyo's
efforts to reignite growth and end decades of deflation.
Crude steel output in March slid 6.8 percent from a year ago
to 8.65 million tonnes, the Japan Iron and Steel Federation said
on Wednesday, extending a losing streak that started in late
2014 amid slack local purchases of cars and slow construction of
houses after a consumption tax hike in April that year.
The last time Japan's steel production fell for 19 straight
months was from December 1997 to June 1999, when a global
currency crisis spread through many Asian markets.
"The weakness in steel output is expected to continue amid
soft demand and as the recent earthquakes in southern Japan hit
supply chains of Japanese automakers," a researcher at the
Federation said.
A series of earthquakes measuring up to 7.3 magnitude struck
a southern manufacturing hub last week, forcing major companies
including Toyota Motor, Sony and Honda Motor
to close factories.
Weak export markets, flush with supplies from top producer
China, and a firm yen are also keeping a lid on Japan's output.
"Although the overseas steel prices have recovered this year
following a pick-up in Chinese market, export environment
remained tough for Japanese steelmakers due to a surging yen
against the U.S. dollar," the researcher said.
Chinese steel prices have surged 48 percent so far this year
as traders restocked on hopes demand will stay strong. But
industry sources see the rally as unsustainable given rising
output from mills in China.
In Japan, crude steel output slid 5.2 percent to 104.18
million tonnes for the financial year ended March 31, marking a
second straight year of decline and the lowest annual production
since the 2009/10 financial year.
Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)
predicted earlier this month that the nation's crude steel
output for April-June would fall 2.4 percent from a year ago to
the lowest for the quarter in seven years.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)