* Japan crude steel output seen down by 2-3 mln T
* Strong yen hurting exports, domestic manufacturing weak
* Reconstruction demand for steel seen limited
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's crude steel output
will drop for a second straight year in 2012 as a stronger yen
hurts exports and domestic manufacturing remains weak despite a
pickup in reconstruction demand, an industry body said on
Wednesday.
Steelmakers across Asia have been curbing production as a
shaky global economy dents consumption with top producer China
forecast to see slower growth in output this year.
Crude steel output in Japan, the world's No. 2 producer,
will drop by around 2-3 million tonnes from 107.6 million tonnes
in 2011, said Eiji Hayashida, chairman of the Japan Iron and
Steel Federation. That would follow a 1.8 percent decline in
output last year.
"A strong recovery in exports is unlikely to happen at the
current yen rate, while domestic demand will dip slightly,"
Hayashida, who is also head of the world's No. 5 steelmaker JFE
Holdings, told a news conference.
The yen's rise to a record high of 75.3 yen against the U.S.
dollar in October has hit Japanese exporters, with shipments of
passenger cars falling more than 10 percent in April-November.
The Japanese currency hit a one-month low around 78 versus
the greenback on Wednesday after government data showed the
country's first annual trade deficit since 1980.
China, whose steel output is six times bigger than Japan's,
is likely to see production growing around 6 percent to 728
million tonnes in 2012, slower than the 8.9 percent pace in
2011, as Beijing keeps a tight grip on its property sector, a
Reuters poll last month showed.
Hayashida said he expects Japan's carbon steel exports to
drop to around 25 million tonnes in the 2012/13 financial year
from an estimated 27-30 million tonnes in 2011/12 as the firmer
yen dents the competitive edge of Japanese products.
Reconstruction of river banks and other engineering projects
after last year's massive March 11 earthquake will boost steel
demand, but he said the increase will only be limited to
500,000-600,000 tonnes.
Imports of cheaper-priced steel will not exceed the current
5-6 million tonnes level in the next fiscal year that starts in
April, because the usage is limited, Hayashida said. The current
import volume represents about 10 percent of domestic demand.
"It is unlikely that imports will rise further because of
specification issues," he said.
Hayashida also said that Tokyo Electric Power Co's
plan to raise rates for corporate customers would be difficult
for steelmakers to cope with, particularly producers of
construction steel who are now operating mostly at night and on
weekends to take advantage of lower electricity rates.
"The rate rises could push many of those into the red. We
should be aware that high energy costs will deal a substantial
blow to Japanese industries.
"Japan will find it difficult to formulate an energy policy
that does not include nuclear power," he said.
The utility, known as Tepco, is struggling to recover in the
aftermath of last year's disaster at its Fukushima Daiichi
nuclear plant.
Only four of Japan's 54 nuclear power reactors are running
due to public safety fears following the world's worst nuclear
disaster in 25 years since Chernobyl.
