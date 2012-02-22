TOKYO Feb 22 An industry body
representing Japan's steelmakers, the nation's biggest
electricity users, called on Wednesday for the early restarts of
nuclear power plants, with high power costs adding strains to
the sector, already reeling from the strong yen, a supply glut
and weak demand in Asia.
Eiji Hayashida, chairman of the Japan Iron and Steel
Federation, told a news conference that restarting nuclear power
plants smoothly after safety checks is important for the
country's manufacturers.
Hayashida is also the president of JFE Steel Corp,
the world's fifth-biggest steelmaker.
Public safety fears about nuclear power due to the Fukushima
radiation crisis have prevented the restart of reactors shut for
routine checks, forcing utilities to import more fossil fuels
and gas to run their power generators and supply electricity,
hitting their profits and prompting them to raise charges.
The last two of Japan's 54 reactors still operating are due
to close by late April, and none can restart until they meet new
safety checks and receive clearance from the central and local
governments.