By Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO, July 7 Japan's crude steel output for the July to September quarter is expected to rise 0.6 percent from a year earlier, helped by a recovery in local demand for automobiles and civil engineering, the government said on Thursday.

That comes as a bright spot in Japan where there have been sings of an economic slowdown, clouding the outlook for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's drive to reflate the economy and spurring calls for more monetary stimulus.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) estimated crude steel output would increase to 26.36 million tonnes in July to September, which would be the second quarterly increase in a row. Output in April-June was estimated to rise 1 percent, the first increase in seven quarters.

July to September output is expected to be 0.9 percent higher than the previous quarter, the ministry said, citing an industry survey.

"We are starting to see a sign of domestic steel demand bottoming out," Takanari Yamashita, director of METI's metal industries division, told a news conference.

Domestic steel demand is forecast to climb 0.6 percent from a year earlier, the first increase in nine quarters.

The ministry expects a 4.3 percent rise in local steel demand from civil engineering segment due to front-load spending on public works, and a 3.6 percent gain from the automobile sector on a pickup from slow output after earthquakes in Kumamoto, southern Japan, in April.

Some Japanese automakers such as Toyota Motor Corp suffered supply-chain disruptions caused by the deadly earthquakes.

"But exports are expected to stay sluggish due to softer automobile demand in Southeast Asia and weak demand for energy-related steel products such as drilling pipes amid slumping oil prices," Yamashita said.

Demand for steel products, including those for export, is forecast to fall 0.2 percent to 24.04 million tonnes in July-September compared with a year earlier. Steel product exports are expected to decline 1.6 percent.

Yamashita said Japanese steelmakers have limited direct exposure to Europe but the stronger yen after Britain's vote to leave the European Union has caused concern.

"Steelmakers are worried about the stronger yen as it would weigh on their export margins which are already pressured by weaker metal prices," he said.

They also fear the firmer yen may affect the output from Japanese automakers which had shifted some of their production back home when the yen was weaker, he added. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Christian Schmollinger)