* Japan Q3 crude steel demand seen down 1.9 pct qtr/qtr
* Carbon steel exports seen up 6.4 pct yr/yr as yen eases
from 76 yen
* But carbon steel exports seen down 1.9 pct qtr/qtr
(Adds quote, detail)
TOKYO, June 28 Demand for crude steel in Japan
is expected to rise 0.6 percent in the third quarter from a year
ago, the trade ministry said, as appetite from the construction
sector picks up following last year's earthquake.
Demand for crude steel in Japan, the world's No.2 producer
of the construction material, is seen at 27.1 million tonnes for
the July-September quarter, the ministry estimated, based on a
survey of steelmakers and inventory levels at the end of June.
"Exports were at a very low level a year ago, when the yen
stayed at a record high level of 76 yen," said Ryuichi
Yamashita, director at the Ministry of Economy and Trade and
Industry.
Exports of carbon steel products are seen rising 6.4 percent
from a year ago to 6.99 million tonnes.
Third quarter crude steel output is down 1.9 percent from
the preceding quarter, however, as a decline in Asia's steel
market is seen curtailing exports by 1.9 percent from the
previous three months, Yamashita said.
The ministry expects domestic demand for carbon steel
products to fall 1.2 percent from a year ago to 12.52 million
tonnes, as demand from shipbuilders remains weak.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)