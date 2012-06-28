* Japan Q3 crude steel demand seen down 1.9 pct qtr/qtr

* Carbon steel exports seen up 6.4 pct yr/yr as yen eases from 76 yen

* But carbon steel exports seen down 1.9 pct qtr/qtr (Adds quote, detail)

TOKYO, June 28 Demand for crude steel in Japan is expected to rise 0.6 percent in the third quarter from a year ago, the trade ministry said, as appetite from the construction sector picks up following last year's earthquake.

Demand for crude steel in Japan, the world's No.2 producer of the construction material, is seen at 27.1 million tonnes for the July-September quarter, the ministry estimated, based on a survey of steelmakers and inventory levels at the end of June.

"Exports were at a very low level a year ago, when the yen stayed at a record high level of 76 yen," said Ryuichi Yamashita, director at the Ministry of Economy and Trade and Industry.

Exports of carbon steel products are seen rising 6.4 percent from a year ago to 6.99 million tonnes.

Third quarter crude steel output is down 1.9 percent from the preceding quarter, however, as a decline in Asia's steel market is seen curtailing exports by 1.9 percent from the previous three months, Yamashita said.

The ministry expects domestic demand for carbon steel products to fall 1.2 percent from a year ago to 12.52 million tonnes, as demand from shipbuilders remains weak.

(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)