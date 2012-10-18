(Adds details)

* Output falls 4.4 pct from August

* Fall in Sept car sales affects steel output -industry body

TOKYO, Oct 18 Japan's crude steel output fell one percent in September from a year earlier, marking its first drop in seven months, after the government ended subsidies for environmentally friendly cars, causing the first dip in new car sales in 12 months.

Crude steel output fell to 8.8 million tonnes, the Japan Iron and Steel Federation said on Wednesday. Output, which is not seasonally adjusted, fell 4.4 percent from August.

"The end of the government's subsidies in late September affected crude steel output," said a spokesman at the industry body, who asked not to be identified because of the grouping's policy.

Demand for construction steel remained solid after the 2011 earthquake boosted demand, with output of steel bars rising for the 15th consecutive month in September, he said.

Japan's new car sales fell 3.4 percent from a year earlier to 446,686 units in September, their first fall in 12 months, the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc said on Oct.1. The government ended the subsidies on Sept. 21. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)