* Output falls 4.4 pct from August
* Fall in Sept car sales affects steel output -industry body
TOKYO, Oct 18 Japan's crude steel output fell
one percent in September from a year earlier, marking its first
drop in seven months, after the government ended subsidies for
environmentally friendly cars, causing the first dip in new car
sales in 12 months.
Crude steel output fell to 8.8 million tonnes, the Japan
Iron and Steel Federation said on Wednesday. Output, which is
not seasonally adjusted, fell 4.4 percent from August.
"The end of the government's subsidies in late September
affected crude steel output," said a spokesman at the industry
body, who asked not to be identified because of the grouping's
policy.
Demand for construction steel remained solid after the 2011
earthquake boosted demand, with output of steel bars rising for
the 15th consecutive month in September, he said.
Japan's new car sales fell 3.4 percent from a year earlier
to 446,686 units in September, their first fall in 12 months,
the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc said on
Oct.1. The government ended the subsidies on Sept. 21.
