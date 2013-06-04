By Yuka Obayashi
| TOKYO, June 4
said on Tuesday it will seek an almost 20 percent price
rise on the products it sells to Japanese manufacturers between
April and September, to pass on higher material costs due to the
yen's fall.
Executive Vice President Shinya Higuchi told reporters the
company, the world's second-biggest steelmaker in terms of crude
steel output, aims to ask large-lot steel buyers such as
automakers, shipbuilders and electronics manufacturers to accept
an increase of at least 15,000 yen ($150) per tonne.
"The cost of importing raw materials in yen has risen
because of the yen's sharp fall. We need to ask our clients to
shoulder that increase," he said.
Higuchi did not specify which product prices, but the 15,000
yen increase would represent a 19 percent hike from 78,000 yen
per tonne, the company's average prices for the October to March
period.
The yen has fallen about 20 percent since November last
year, a month before Prime Minister Shinzo Abe swept to power
and unleashed fiscal and monetary stimulus to try to kick-start
the country's sluggish growth.
Nippon Steel has said its margin have been squeezed in
recent years as the company could not pass on higher raw
material costs due to a strong yen pressuring the earnings of
Japanese exporters.
Now the steelmaker is betting automakers and other
manufacturers can accept taking on some of the higher costs for
Nippon Steel due to their improved earnings outlook.
Toyota Motor Corp, one of Nippon Steel's key
clients, is forecasting a 36 percent gain in operating profit in
the fiscal year that ends March 2014, powered by higher export
margins as a result of the weaker yen.
"Automakers especially are benefiting from the lower yen and
recovering demand in China," Higuchi said.
Japanese shipbuilders are also gaining some new orders, he
added.
The weaker yen makes Japanese exports of manufactured good
more attractive to overseas buyers.
Negotiations between steelmakers and major domestic
manufacturers take place every six months, but Japan's
steelmakers typically fix contracts for iron ore and coking coal
supplies on a three month basis, so talks with their customers
often extend well into the supply period. The talks for the
April to September period may be concluded later this month.
Steel demand in Japan has been stronger than expected,
helped by higher demand from automakers and shipbuilders,
Higuchi said.
Nippon Steel, which competes against South Korea's POSCO
, has said it expects crude steel output of 11.30
million tonnes for the April to June period on a parent basis,
up from 11.05 million tonnes in the previous quarter.
"That will be a minimum," Higuchi said.
($1 = 99.5650 Japanese yen)
