* Nippon Steel expects to pass on surging coal costs to customers

* Nippon Steel sees solid demand at home and Southeast Asia

* But JFE, Kobe halve profit forecast on higher procurement costs

By Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO, Nov 1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp posted a plunge in profits for the six months to September, but the top steelmaker of Japan defied estimates by retaining its annual outlook at a time when higher raw material costs have led to a cut by others.

Japan's second- and third-biggest steelmakers, JFE Holdings Inc and Kobe Steel Ltd, halved their forecasts for the year to March 2017, citing a three-fold rally in prices of coking coal - a key steelmaking ingredient. But Nippon Steel held its earnings target steady on hopes of passing on costs to buyers and more-than-expected contributions from overseas units.

"We are strongly committed to seek an increase in product prices from our customers as the price rise levels of coking coal are too much for us to absorb on our own," said Nippon Steel's executive vice president, Toshiharu Sakae.

"Looking at the recent orders from customers, we see solid demand in auto and construction segments in Japan while an overall demand in Southeast Asia, our mainstay overseas market, is also strong," he said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Analysts, however, were not so sure as indicated by the fact that over the past 30 days, six analysts trimmed their annual earnings estimates for Nippon Steel by 29 percent on average, according to Thomson Reuters.

While Nippon Steel is seeking an increase in product prices of about 10,000 yen ($95.2) per tonne, analysts such as SMBC Nikko Securities' Atsushi Yamaguchi believe it will not be easy to pass on the whole burden given a glut in Asia - home to China, the world's biggest producer and consumer of steel.

Nippon Steel expects 130 billion yen in recurring profit for the year to March, exceeding an average estimate of 96 billion yen by the six analysts.

For the first half, Nippon Steel's recurring profit fell 78 percent from a year ago due to lower product prices, slack demand in high-margin seamless pipes used for drilling oil fields and the yen's rise against the dollar.

JFE posted a recurring loss while Kobe Steel booked a 63 percent slide in recurring profit for the period. Costly coking coal is now expected to pressure their results in the second half.

Premium hard coking coal prices .PHCC-AUS=SI in Australia, which dominates global exports, rose to over $257 a tonne this week, bringing the rally in 2016 to more than 200 percent after China moved to cut overcapacity in its coal sector.

"Things may change in a year or so, but given China's effort to tackle the overcapacity issue, coking coal prices may stay at high levels at least until March," JFE Executive Vice President Shinichi Okada said on Friday, pointing to the steelmaker's assumption of prices at $200 for the October-March half.

Steel prices in China have spiked 50 percent this year amid Beijing's efforts to reduce a crippling overcapacity in the sector, but Okada said the market was not in a real recovery phase yet due to excess supply. ($1 = 105.0400 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)