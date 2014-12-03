TOKYO Dec 3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp
and Kobe Steel Ltd said on Wednesday they will
reduce stakes in each other to raise funds for expansion
overseas and for improving competitiveness.
The companies built up equity stakes in each other as part
of alliances to share resources for production, a common
arrangement even among competitors in Japan.
Nippon Steel and Kobe Steel's respective stakes in each
other had increased after Nippon Steel merged with Sumitomo
Metal Industries in 2012.
Nippon Steel, Japan's top steelmaker, said in a statement it
will sell Kobe Steel shares valued at about 22 billion yen ($184
million) at Wednesday's closing price. The sale will halve its
stake in Kobe Steel, the No.3 steelmaker, to a little below 3
percent.
Kobe Steel said in a statement it will sell shares in Nippon
Steel valued at about 21.5 billion yen, halving its stake to
around 0.7 percent.
"The cooperative relationship between our two companies
shall remain unchanged," Nippon Steel said. Kobe Steel said the
same in its statement.
(1 US dollar = 119.3000 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)