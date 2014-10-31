* Nippon Steel, JFE post H1 earnings rises on higher margins
* Japan Sept steel product exports rise for 1st time in 13
months
* Imports rise, inventories at 13-yr highs at end-Sept
By Yuka Obayashi
TOKYO, Oct 31 Japan's top steelmakers reported
higher first-half earnings this week, but slowing demand and
bloated stockpiles could push them to sell more overseas, adding
to a global glut that has dragged Asian prices to five-year
lows.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's sales tax hike in April has hit
economic growth and consumer spending harder than expected,
hurting sales in two sectors important for steelmakers,
automotive and construction.
In a stark admission of the tax hike's harsh impact, the
Bank of Japan surprised global financial markets on Friday by
expanding its massive stimulus spending. Doubts, however,
remained on how effective the move will be.
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and JFE Holdings
, Japan's No.1 and No.2 steelmakers, respectively, said
earlier this week they expect a pickup in building and vehicle
sales, but analysts were not so sure the domestic market will
strengthen enough to cut inventories which stood at a 13-year
high at the end of September.
And steelmakers are slowly turning to overseas markets.
Japan's exports of steel products rose for the first time in 13
months in September to 3.74 million tonnes, competing with a
flood of Chinese steel.
"The biggest worry is the output adjustment by automakers,"
said Keiju Kurosaka, senior analyst at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley. "There is a risk that spot product prices will fall
into a downward spiral."
Nippon Steel and JFE plan to boost crude steel output to
46.1 million tonnes and 29.2 million tonnes, respectively, the
highest since 2007 before the start of the global financial
crisis.
"They don't want to cut output because it would boost their
fixed costs. They would rather step up exports," Kurosaka said.
Nippon Steel and JFE export nearly half of their output and
their export ratio in the first half edged up from the previous
six months. Nippon Steel forecast an increase in the second half
while JFE said the ratio will be flat.
Imports, meanwhile, increased for an 11th straight month in
September, climbing 28.6 percent to about 407,000 tonnes.
Inventories soared to 5.93 million tonnes at end-September,
the highest since October 2001, even as crude steel output fell
0.5 percent to 55.56 million tonnes in first-half, the first
drop in three years. Earlier this month, the trade ministry
predicted a small drop also for the October-December quarter.
STEELMAKERS' EARNINGS
Slumping raw material costs nevertheless pushed JFE's
recurring profit, pre-tax income before one-off items, up 23
percent, in the six months through September. Nippon Steel eked
out a 2 percent profit gain after taking charges for a string of
incidents at one of its main factories.
Both companies beat their earnings forecasts because of
higher margins and JFE boosted its full-year outlook by 11
percent while Nippon Steel stuck to its estimate.
"Steelmakers have managed to maintain product prices so far
this year despite falling prices for raw materials. But if
inventories of steel products remain high, they face the risk of
narrowing margins," said Yuji Matsumoto, analyst at Nomura
Securities.
Monthly output of automobiles, a key customer of steel, fell
2.6 percent to 851,051 vehicles in September and extended the
drop for a third month, while housing starts dipped by 14.3
percent to 75,882 units in September, falling for the seventh
month in a row.
"The pullback in demand after the tax hike is slowly
subsiding," Nippon Steel's Executive Vice President Katsuhiko
Ota told an earnings briefing on Thursday. "Steel demand for
warehouses, hospitals and schools remains strong, while demand
from shipbuilders is also solid." he added.
Eiji Hayashida, chairman of the Japan Iron and Steel
Federation and the head of JFE Steel, said on Tuesday domestic
steel demand is on track to recover but added that Chinese
exports are a risk factor for the Japanese market.
China's steel product exports surged 40 percent in the first
nine months of 2014 as a slowing economy cut steel demand there
and forced mills to sell elsewhere. Prices of rebar futures in
Shanghai, the world's most liquid steel futures <0#SRB:>, fell
this month to the lowest since their 2009 launch.
Faced with slow demand at home and piled up inventories,
Tokyo Steel Manufacturing, Japan's top electric arc
furnace steelmaker, said last week it will cut prices of all its
products for delivery in November by 3,000 yen ($27.43) a tonne.
"Steel product prices are weakening in Asia as China is
stepping up its exports while steel demand at home has not been
as strong as we had expected due in part to labour shortages,"
Tokyo Steel's Managing Director Kiyoshi Imamura said.
(1 US dollar = 109.3700 Japanese yen)
