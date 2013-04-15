TOKYO, April 15 The Bank of Japan's sweeping stimulus measures
announced on April 4 to revive the world's third-largest economy have buoyed the
Nikkei stock average and weakened the yen against the dollar and
the euro.
However, the proposed $1.4 trillion injection into the economy has rattled
the Japanese government bond market, and could threaten to turn once low-risk
low-return JGBs into higher-risk low-return assets.
