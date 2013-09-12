(Refiles to fix formatting error and send to additional
* Foreign investors want to see next stage of 'Abenomics'
* Further economic reforms needed to convince doubters
* Stock market rally risks stalling if Abe disappoints
TOKYO, Sept 12 A breakneck stock market rally in
Japan, the best by far in the developed world this year, risks
stalling as doubts emerge among foreign investors that Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe can embark on bold economic reforms to
underwrite sustainable long-term growth.
The issue for many foreign fund managers is whether Abe
will be able to deliver crucial structural reforms to compliment
his fiscal and monetary expansionary policies that's driven an
euphoric rise in stocks and provided fresh impetus to the
world's third-largest economy.
The benchmark Nikkei is up 40 percent so far this
year, the top performer among major developed markets in local
currency terms. In comparison, the U.S. S&P index is up 18.4
percent in the same period, while Europe's FTSEurofirst 300
is up 10 percent.
Other bright spots include an uptick in capital spending,
consumer confidence and easing deflation pressures. Data this
week showed Japan's economy grew at a much faster pace than
initially expected in the second quarter, comfortably
outstripping its peers in the developed world.
Still, investors remember only too well the excruciating
memories of the past. Many of them were burnt in the last two
decades as stock market rallies fizzled on disappointment that
Japanese politicians had failed to follow through with painful
but necessary restructuring.
As the markets await Abe's final green light on a two-stage
sales tax increase and other reform details, foreign investors
are looking to lock in profits on outperformers and put some of
their money into laggards.
A case in point is the recent surge in the number of foreign
fund managers attending brokerage seminars as they search for
undervalued stocks or new investment ideas.
The number of overseas money managers at a four-day
conference at an upscale hotel in Tokyo organised by Mizuho
Securities doubled to 320 from the previous event in February.
Robert Taylor, a portfolio manager at Harris Associates L.P.
in Chicago with $20 billion under management, was among them.
"Abe-san really hasn't done anything yet. All he has done
was quantitative easing. Nothing fundamental really has
changed," Taylor said. "As share prices reflect more positive
sentiment, things are not as attractively priced to us, so we
want to decrease our weight."
"As things get close to the fair value, the chance of losing
money in that (stock) name goes up so it becomes more risky and
so we want to reduce that risk by trimming the position and
adding more undervalued names."
If Abe decides to proceed as scheduled, the sales tax will
rise to 8 percent from 5 percent on April 1, and to 10 percent
in October 2015, as part of the plan to restore the fiscal
health of Japan, which has a debt level of more than twice the
size of its economy - the highest in the developed world.
However, Abe who swept into office in December elections
with a vow to unleash the most serious attempt in years to snuff
out Japan's grinding deflation, is treading cautiously.
Many politicians blame the last tax increase, in 1997, for
plunging the country into recession, but a recent run of
positive data has bolstered the view that the economy can
withstand the pain from a tax hike.
Apart from the tax-hike plan, investors are also keenly
aware of other reforms that the government will need to tackle
over the next year to spur long term economic growth.
Indeed, in June markets sold off after Abe unveiled an
underwhelming package of long-term growth plans.
Immigration has long been a sensitive and thorny subject.
Japanese politicians of the past have lacked the political will
to address the issue even though the nation's greying population
- the highest proportion of total population in the developed
world - puts a big burden on the economy.
"We discovered that Abenomics doesn't address the main issue
of Japan, which is demographics. Immigration is the key factor
to change the view of long-term investors," said Joel Le Saux,
senior portfolio manager at SYZ Asset Management SA in Geneva.
But he also said the value of his fund, worth $230 million
as of now, has increased 90 percent since February as his
clients, who are based in continental Europe, have increased
investment into Japanese shares.
Nonetheless, overseas money can leave Japan as quickly as
they have arrived if Abe were to disappoint with his reform
push, giving foreign investors another sour taste.
Foreign investors sold 1.93 billion yen ($19.3 million) of
Japanese equities last month after they had ploughed 9.75
trillion yen into the country in the first seven month of this
year, the highest for the period since Japan's finance ministry
started collecting records in 2005.
"Japan is at the dawn of an inflection in terms of its
economic policy, and I think if this plays out, it will be
tremendous success for Japan," said Cedric Lecamp, senior
investment manager of PAM equities at Pictet Asset Management SA
in Geneva.
