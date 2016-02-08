TOKYO Feb 8 Japan's Nikkei share average
rebounded on Monday, crawling back from an early two-week low as
a weak yen offset concerns about weak Japanese companies'
earnings and slumping U.S. stocks.
The Nikkei was up 1.4 percent at 17,057.53 points by
mid-afternoon after falling as low as 16,552.30 in morning
trade, the lowest since Jan. 22.
The market turned positive after the dollar rose above 117
yen.
"Investors are seen unwinding their buy-yen, sell-stocks
positions which were persistent in the past few days," said
Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
Investors remained on edge after U.S. stocks fell on Friday,
while mixed U.S. jobs data failed to provide clues on the
Federal Reserve's policy outlook.
On Friday, U.S. employment gains slowed more than expected
in January as the boost to hiring from unseasonably mild weather
faded, but rising wages and an unemployment rate at an
eight-year low suggested the labor market recovery remains firm.
Exporters turned higher, with Honda Motor Co rising
0.3 percent and Nissan Motor Co adding 0.7 percent.
Toyota Motor Corp trimmed its earlier losses but
stayed weak, falling 0.6 percent after reporting tepid earnings
for the third quarter.
"While worries about a global economic slowdown still
linger, investors are favoring defensive stocks with high
dividend yields," said Chihiro Ohta, general manager at
investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
Such stocks include NTT Corp and NTT Docomo
, which rose 2.9 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.
The broader Topix gained 1.2 percent to 1,385.33 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.1 percent to
12,499.71.
