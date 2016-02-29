BRIEF-India Grid Trust says to raise 10.12 bln rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
TOKYO Feb 29 Japanese stocks turned negative on Monday afternoon as the dollar slipped against the yen and investor sentiment was hit by falls for Chinese shares.
The Nikkei share average shed 0.2 percent to 16,162.34 in mid-afternoon trade. The benchmark index backed off from early morning gains of much as 1.7 percent after China's Shanghai composite index tumbled.
The dollar was down 0.8 percent at 113.14 yen after rising roughly 0.9 percent to a high of 114.00 on Friday.
The broader Topix fell 0.2 percent to 1,308.60 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.3 percent to 11,851.76. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.