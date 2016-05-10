TOKYO May 10 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
more than 2 percent in early afternoon trade on Tuesday after
Japan's finance minister said the government will intervene if
the yen's "one-sided" rise persists.
Finance Minister Taro Aso on Tuesday reiterated his resolve
to intervene in the currency market if the yen's gains last long
enough to hurt Japan's fragile economic recovery.
The Nikkei gained 2.2 percent to 16,564.62 in early
afternoon trade.
"He said it again, so there is a growing view that he will
actually do it," said Chihiro Ohta, general manager of
investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
Ohta added that the extended strong-yen trend hadn't
changed, but investors were buying the dollar as if they
believed intervention, and a weaker yen, could be imminent.
The dollar rose roughly 0.4 percent to a 12-day high of
108.795 yen, after surging more than 1 percent on Monday.
The U.S. currency had tumbled to an 18-month low of 105.55 yen
last week after the Bank of Japan stood pat on monetary policy.
The broader Topix gained 2.2 percent to 1,335.06 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 2.2 percent to
12,072.01.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)